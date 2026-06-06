SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by BIT Capital GmbH

BIT Capital GmbH lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,138 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 6.5%

SOFI stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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