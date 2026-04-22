SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 223.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 610,897 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of SoFi Technologies worth $23,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the company's stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 23,705 shares of the company's stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,567,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company's revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 208,680 shares valued at $3,917,934. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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