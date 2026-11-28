Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 286,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,204,000. Kodiak Sciences comprises 1.0% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Kodiak Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $43,648,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at $9,584,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 22.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company's stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $85.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.86.

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Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,514,416.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,424,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,052,860.09. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,188,845 shares of company stock worth $181,326,862. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for retinal and other eye diseases. The company's research centers on therapies designed to address conditions involving damage to the retina and vision loss. Kodiak's technology platform combines therapeutic antibodies with a biopolymer to create antibody biopolymer conjugates, which are designed to provide sustained treatment effects. Its development programs have included KSI-301, an investigational therapy targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) for retinal diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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