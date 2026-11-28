Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN - Free Report) by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,385,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,755,700 shares during the quarter. Silence Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 3.84% of Silence Therapeutics worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,314,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.13). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.32% and a negative net margin of 8,943.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lowered Silence Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright cut Silence Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Profile

Silence Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing medicines based on RNA interference (RNAi), a biological process that can reduce production of specific disease-related proteins. Its proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform is designed to create small interfering RNA (siRNA) medicines, including treatments that target genes expressed in the liver. The company's research and development programs have included zerlasiran, which targets lipoprotein(a), a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and divesiran, investigated for blood disorders.

Further Reading

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