State Street Corp lowered its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,614,981 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,663,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.31% of Solventum worth $494,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $150,066,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,460,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Solventum by 16,656.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,570,000 after buying an additional 480,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 6,103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,757,000 after buying an additional 239,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Solventum by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,576,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOLV. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $35.00 price target on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Solventum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Solventum from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Solventum from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.27.

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Solventum Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $94.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. Solventum had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

Solventum is a global healthcare company that develops products and services for hospitals, dental professionals, health systems and other care providers. It was formed from 3M's healthcare business and became an independent public company in April 2024. The company's offerings include medical and surgical supplies, wound-care products, sterilization and infection-prevention solutions, dental materials and technologies, and software for health information management. Its products and services support clinical care, dental care and healthcare administration.

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