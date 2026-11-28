Avantyr Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065,612 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,912,522 shares during the quarter. Somnigroup International makes up approximately 7.7% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned about 1.77% of Somnigroup International worth $252,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Somnigroup International by 168.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Somnigroup International by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 436 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 11,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company's stock.

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Somnigroup International Price Performance

SGI opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Somnigroup International's payout ratio is 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Somnigroup International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded Somnigroup International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Somnigroup International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGI

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International is a global bedding company that designs, manufactures, markets and distributes mattresses, bed frames, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep products. Its portfolio includes Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster, and it sells through retailers, its own stores and direct-to-consumer channels. The company also operates Mattress Firm, a mattress retailer with stores and online sales in the United States. Its products and retail operations serve customers in the U.S. and international markets.

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