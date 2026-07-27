Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI Shares Bought by RIHO Partners LLC

RIHO Partners LLC raised its holdings in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,099 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the quarter. Somnigroup International accounts for approximately 7.6% of RIHO Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RIHO Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Somnigroup International worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Somnigroup International by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGI. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Stock Performance

NYSE SGI opened at $71.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Somnigroup International Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Somnigroup International Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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