Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI Shares Sold by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,199 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,158 shares during the quarter. Somnigroup International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings in Somnigroup International were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company's stock.

Somnigroup International Price Performance

Somnigroup International stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $98.56.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Somnigroup International's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGI. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGI

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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