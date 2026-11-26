State Street Corp lowered its position in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,793,650 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,766,966 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.70% of Somnigroup International worth $484,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the second quarter valued at about $204,632,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its position in Somnigroup International by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 79,506 shares of the company's stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Somnigroup International by 31.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the company's stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,379,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SGI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Somnigroup International from $102.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut Somnigroup International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Somnigroup International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGI

Somnigroup International Stock Performance

Shares of SGI opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Somnigroup International Inc. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $98.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Somnigroup International's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 2.90 EPS for the current year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International, Inc. is a bedding company that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells mattresses and related sleep products. Its offerings include adjustable bases, pillows and other bedding accessories, marketed under brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster. The company also operates Mattress Firm, a mattress retailer with stores across the United States. Through its brands, retail business and other sales channels, Somnigroup serves customers in the U.S. and international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Somnigroup International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Somnigroup International wasn't on the list.

While Somnigroup International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report