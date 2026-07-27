Sona Asset Management US LLC Buys New Shares in FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. $FIGX

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIGX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 0.56% of FIGX Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGX Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,030,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FIGX Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FIGX Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in FIGX Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in FIGX Capital Acquisition by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 444,400 shares of the company's stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get FIGX alerts: Sign Up

FIGX Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FIGX opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.24. FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FIGX Capital Acquisition from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on FIGX Capital Acquisition

FIGX Capital Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 20, 2025, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. While we may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, we currently intend to concentrate our efforts in identifying businesses in the financial industry group (FIG Sector), with a focus on differentiated private wealth/asset managers positioned to become multi-asset fund management platforms with diversified distribution channels and global market presence.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FIGX Capital Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FIGX Capital Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While FIGX Capital Acquisition currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here