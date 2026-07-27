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Sona Asset Management US LLC Buys New Shares in FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. $FIGX

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026

Key Points

  • Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired 107,945 shares of FIGX Capital Acquisition in the first quarter, worth approximately $1.09 million and representing about 0.56% of the company.
  • Several institutional investors initiated or increased positions in FIGX, including MMCAP International, Mint Tower Capital Management, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Wealthspring Capital, and Periscope Capital.
  • FIGX shares opened at $10.27 and remain near their 52-week high, but analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock only from “sell (e+)” to “sell (d-),” while the overall consensus remains “Sell.”
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIGX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 0.56% of FIGX Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGX Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,030,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FIGX Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FIGX Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in FIGX Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in FIGX Capital Acquisition by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 444,400 shares of the company's stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter.

FIGX Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FIGX opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.24. FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FIGX Capital Acquisition from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on FIGX Capital Acquisition

FIGX Capital Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 20, 2025, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. While we may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, we currently intend to concentrate our efforts in identifying businesses in the financial industry group (FIG Sector), with a focus on differentiated private wealth/asset managers positioned to become multi-asset fund management platforms with diversified distribution channels and global market presence.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FIGX Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIGX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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