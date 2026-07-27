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Sona Asset Management US LLC Buys Shares of 342,422 Apex Technology Acquisition Co. $APXT

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Apex Technology Acquisition logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired 342,422 APXT shares worth approximately $3.4 million, representing about 0.77% of the company. Overall, institutional investors owned 6.01% of the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment was negative: Weiss Ratings initiated coverage with a “sell” rating, while Wall Street Zen rated the stock “hold”; MarketBeat reported an average rating of “Sell.”
  • APXT opened at $10.13, near its 12-month range of $9.87 to $10.19. The company is a blank-check firm seeking a business combination in the software and internet technology sectors.
  • Five stocks we like better than Apex Technology Acquisition.

Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 342,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 0.77% of Apex Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APXT. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $199,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APXT. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sell (e+)" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Apex Technology Acquisition to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on APXT

Apex Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ APXT opened at $10.13 on Monday. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Apex Technology Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of Apex Technology Sponsor LLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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