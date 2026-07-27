Sona Asset Management US LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II $SZZL

Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SZZL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $806,000.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of SZZL opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SZZL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SZZL

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

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