Sona Asset Management US LLC Makes New Investment in BTC Development Corp. $BDCI

Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in BTC Development Corp. (NASDAQ:BDCI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 262,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 0.86% of BTC Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BTC Development alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in BTC Development during the 4th quarter valued at $18,337,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BTC Development in the 4th quarter worth $13,345,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTC Development in the 4th quarter worth $11,755,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTC Development in the fourth quarter valued at $11,261,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BTC Development in the fourth quarter valued at $10,010,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised BTC Development from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on BTC Development

BTC Development Price Performance

BDCI stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.20 million and a PE ratio of 40.36. BTC Development Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

BTC Development (NASDAQ:BDCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BTC Development Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. To date, our efforts have been limited to organizational activities as well as activities related to this offering. We have not identified any acquisition target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any discussions, directly or indirectly, with respect to identifying any acquisition target.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTC Development Corp. (NASDAQ:BDCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BTC Development, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BTC Development wasn't on the list.

While BTC Development currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here