Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Sona Asset Management US LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Indigo Acquisition Corp. $INAC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026

Key Points

  • Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired 158,059 shares of Indigo Acquisition Corp., worth approximately $1.61 million and representing about 1.23% of the company.
  • Several other institutional investors also initiated or increased positions in Indigo Acquisition during the fourth quarter, including Westchester Capital Management, which acquired a stake valued at roughly $2.52 million.
  • Indigo Acquisition has a consensus “Sell” rating from analysts. Its shares opened at $10.28, near the 12-month high of $10.30, while the SPAC reported quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indigo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INAC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Indigo Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indigo Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Indigo Acquisition by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,658 shares of the company's stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Indigo Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Indigo Acquisition by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 178,479 shares of the company's stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indigo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Indigo Acquisition in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INAC

Indigo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INAC opened at $10.28 on Monday. Indigo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.24.

Indigo Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Indigo Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Indigo Acquisition NASDAQ: INAC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through a public offering and to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank-check vehicle, the company's principal activity is identifying and evaluating acquisition targets rather than operating a traditional commercial enterprise. Funds raised in the offering are typically held in a trust account pending completion of a qualifying business combination.

Like other SPACs, Indigo Acquisition's activities center on sourcing, negotiating and completing a strategic combination that can provide a private operating company with access to public markets.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Indigo Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Indigo Acquisition Right Now?

Before you consider Indigo Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Indigo Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While Indigo Acquisition currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines