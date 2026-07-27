Sona Asset Management US LLC Trims Stock Position in Kyivstar Group $KYIV

Sona Asset Management US LLC lessened its holdings in Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549,679 shares of the company's stock after selling 421,709 shares during the period. Kyivstar Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Sona Asset Management US LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Kyivstar Group worth $56,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kyivstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,456,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kyivstar Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 751,322 shares of the company's stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kyivstar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group during the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $607,000.

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Kyivstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYIV opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kyivstar Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kyivstar Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kyivstar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyivstar Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kyivstar Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kyivstar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kyivstar Group

About Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group NASDAQ: KYIV is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine's largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value‑added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine‑to‑machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

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