Sonoco Products Company $SON Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 66,483 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.51% of Sonoco Products worth $80,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 93.1% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider James A. Harrell III purchased 6,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,148.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,070 shares in the company, valued at $507,225.90. The trade was a 203.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.78.

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Sonoco Products Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE SON opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. Sonoco Products Company has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Sonoco Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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