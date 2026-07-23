Sotera Health Company $SHC Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,479 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,862 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health comprises about 0.2% of State of Wyoming's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. State of Wyoming's holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 1,105.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 217.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 831.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Sotera Health Company has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sotera Health

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $193,194,516.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company's stock.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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