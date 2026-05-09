Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $119,710,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,263,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $102,464,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,185,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $96,080,000 after buying an additional 115,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 784,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $49,138,000 after purchasing an additional 296,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $203.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Albemarle's payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Albemarle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Albemarle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Albemarle to $225 from $210, suggesting further upside potential even though the rating remained neutral. Benzinga report on Citigroup target hike

Citigroup raised its price target on Albemarle to $225 from $210, suggesting further upside potential even though the rating remained neutral. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts increased price targets this week, including Wells Fargo, Robert W. Baird, and Mizuho, signaling improving sentiment toward Albemarle’s outlook. Tickerreport.com

Multiple analysts increased price targets this week, including Wells Fargo, Robert W. Baird, and Mizuho, signaling improving sentiment toward Albemarle’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Albemarle beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $2.95 versus $1.24 expected, while revenue also topped forecasts, driven by stronger lithium pricing and volumes. Zacks value-stock article

Albemarle beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $2.95 versus $1.24 expected, while revenue also topped forecasts, driven by stronger lithium pricing and volumes. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings call highlighted strong momentum, reinforcing the view that Albemarle’s operating trends improved meaningfully in the quarter. TipRanks earnings call summary

Coverage around the earnings call highlighted strong momentum, reinforcing the view that Albemarle’s operating trends improved meaningfully in the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: One article compared Albemarle with LyondellBasell from a value-investing perspective, but it was more of a relative valuation discussion than a direct catalyst. Zacks comparison article

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,654.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,995,808.68. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Albemarle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Albemarle from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $189.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company's bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world's foremost chemical producers.

Further Reading

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