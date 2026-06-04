Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $135.76 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 4.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $135,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $64,677,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $618.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $711.47 and a 200-day moving average of $743.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here