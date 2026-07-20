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Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Reduces Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Incyte logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Sound Shore Management cut its Incyte stake by 17.4% in the first quarter, selling 162,003 shares and ending with 767,829 shares valued at about $72.3 million.
  • Incyte reported strong first-quarter earnings, posting EPS of $1.81 versus the $1.38 consensus and revenue of $1.27 billion, up 20.9% year over year.
  • Analysts remain mixed on the stock: Incyte has a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $109.95, though Barclays recently raised its target to $134 and kept an overweight rating.
  • Interested in Incyte? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 162,003 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.38% of Incyte worth $72,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,893,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in Incyte by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,498,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,091 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Incyte by 6,586.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,072,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Incyte by 3,406.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 739,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $73,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,294 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $60,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company's stock.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.68. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $119.60.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Incyte from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCY

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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