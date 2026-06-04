Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 10,719 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,447 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,719 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 1.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $71,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company's stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company's stock worth $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $104.71 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.99 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.33.

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Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,250. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $595,165.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,942.65. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,819. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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