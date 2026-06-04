Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 91,530 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 91,530 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $88,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:COF opened at $177.75 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.98 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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