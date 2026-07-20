Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,870,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $80,601,000. Pfizer accounts for 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.05% of Pfizer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,986,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,023,000 after buying an additional 13,581,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,786,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $218,817,000 after buying an additional 7,489,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $533,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.08 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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