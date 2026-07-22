Southernsun Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,869 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up about 5.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $35,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 204.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 177.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 138.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $102.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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