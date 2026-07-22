Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $24.25 Million Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,874 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,192 shares during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group accounts for 3.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $24,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,577,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,056 shares of the company's stock worth $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2,163.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,124,267 shares of the company's stock worth $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 864,054 shares of the company's stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 415,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 785,268 shares of the company's stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 201,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. NYSE: EPAC is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company's products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac's core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

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