Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,743 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 1.4% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Generac worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Generac by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Generac Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:GNRC opened at $215.34 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $259.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.82. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.80 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Generac from $228.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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