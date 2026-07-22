Southernsun Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,521 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 55,948 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products comprises approximately 3.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Dorman Products worth $25,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 14.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Weiss Ratings raised Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dorman Products from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.1%

DORM stock opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.Dorman Products's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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