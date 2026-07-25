SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,303 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of SouthState Bank worth $106,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SouthState Bank alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in SouthState Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,527 shares of the company's stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SouthState Bank from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut SouthState Bank from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState Bank presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE:SSB opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.70. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $672.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.83 million. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 25.09%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SouthState Bank Corporation will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from SouthState Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. SouthState Bank's payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting SouthState Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting SouthState Bank this week:

Insider Transactions at SouthState Bank

In related news, Director David R. Brooks sold 14,300 shares of SouthState Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,406,977.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,249,553. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Bank Profile

SouthState Bank NYSE: SSB is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SouthState Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SouthState Bank wasn't on the list.

While SouthState Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here