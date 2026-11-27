State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB - Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,596,517 shares of the company's stock after selling 261,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.72% of SouthState Bank worth $358,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SouthState Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in SouthState Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,094 shares of the company's stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,635 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,040 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 8.3% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SouthState Bank Price Performance

Shares of SouthState Bank stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.48 and a 52 week high of $112.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.10). SouthState Bank had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $685.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Bank Corporation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. SouthState Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on SouthState Bank from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SouthState Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SouthState Bank in a research report on Monday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSB

SouthState Bank Company Profile

SouthState Bank is a regional bank and subsidiary of SouthState Corporation, a financial services company. It provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, mortgage lending, treasury management and wealth management. The bank traces its history to 1934, when the First National Bank of Orangeburg opened in South Carolina. Its footprint is centered in the southeastern United States, with operations extending into Texas and Colorado following SouthState Corporation's combination with Independent Bank Group.

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