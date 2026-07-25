Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,089 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 48,198 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Southwest Gas worth $83,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $66,930,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,052,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,648,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $131,913,000 after purchasing an additional 228,496 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 604,268 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 201,560 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. Southwest Gas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.95%.The firm had revenue of $585.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $695.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Southwest Gas's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Southwest Gas from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Gas from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $97.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWX

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

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