Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.04 Million Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,477 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Domino's Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 68.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,594 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 36.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,135 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 17.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore cut their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $418.13.

Get Our Latest Report on DPZ

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $151,817.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,915,392.48. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $295.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.88. Domino's Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $294.28 and a fifty-two week high of $496.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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