Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,456 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 481,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Read Our Latest Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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