S&P Global Inc. $SPGI is Jackson Hill Advisors LLC's 4th Largest Position

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 9.5% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $412.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $424.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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