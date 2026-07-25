S&P Global Inc. $SPGI is Unisphere Establishment's 4th Largest Position

Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,050 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 130,050 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 7.6% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned approximately 0.72% of S&P Global worth $905,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.59.

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S&P Global Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SPGI opened at $426.19 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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