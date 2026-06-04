S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,915 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $412.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.01 and a 200-day moving average of $462.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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