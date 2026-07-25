S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 22,716.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,009 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $159,932,000 after buying an additional 374,361 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,994,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,868 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $426.19 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $423.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.10. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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