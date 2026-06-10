S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,975 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,398,991,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,587,910,000 after buying an additional 922,433 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $255,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380,603 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,503,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $372,841,000 after purchasing an additional 339,947 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Evercore reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $424.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $425.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.22. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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