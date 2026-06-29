S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,576 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,128 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPGI opened at $409.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $421.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.77. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore cut their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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