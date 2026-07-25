S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 88,299 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $426.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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