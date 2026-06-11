S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,583 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 177,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of S&P Global worth $511,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $427.06 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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