S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,192 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,398,991,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,072,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,970,788 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,010,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $425.16 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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