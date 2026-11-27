Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,149 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 380,808 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,268 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 32.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 393.1% during the third quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $461.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $552.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $434.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 32.21%. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on S&P Global from $554.00 to $531.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $553.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc. is a global provider of financial information, analytics, credit ratings and benchmarks. Its businesses serve investors, companies, governments and other organizations across international markets. The company's services include credit ratings and research through S&P Global Ratings; financial data, analytics and workflow tools through S&P Global Market Intelligence; and commodity, energy and sustainability information through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global also provides automotive data and insights through S&P Global Mobility and operates indices, including the S&P 500, through S&P Dow Jones Indices.

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