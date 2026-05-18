S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,554 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 32,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 324.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $456,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.4% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 124,659 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $402.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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