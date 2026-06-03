S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,286 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of S&P Global worth $964,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $416.77 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $424.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore lowered their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

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S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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