Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,174,859 shares of the company's stock after selling 600,288 shares during the quarter. SpaceX comprises 36.6% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.07% of SpaceX worth $21,901,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPCX. Alphabet Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpaceX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alphabet Inc. now owns 555,043,560 shares of the company's stock worth $83,733,871,000 after buying an additional 3,854,060 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter worth $20,933,621,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SpaceX during the second quarter valued at $17,335,783,000. K5 Global Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,587,531,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,224,143,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SpaceX

In related news, COO Gwynne Shotwell sold 342,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $52,547,046.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,472,035 shares in the company, valued at $379,630,414.95. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPCX. Arete Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Monday, November 16th. China Renaissance started coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $194.20 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered SpaceX from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.64.

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Top SpaceX Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about SPCX:

Positive Sentiment: The FCC conditionally authorized SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites for its planned Starmind orbital data centers. The approval gives the company a path to pursue a new AI-computing business, though deployments are years away and the network is not yet operational. Why Shares in SpaceX Popped Higher Today

The FCC conditionally authorized SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites for its planned Starmind orbital data centers. The approval gives the company a path to pursue a new AI-computing business, though deployments are years away and the network is not yet operational. Positive Sentiment: Musk’s pledge to give U.S. children additional SpaceX shares has helped attract attention and buying interest on an alternative trading platform. The plan adds to a previously announced donation commitment. SpaceX shares jump on alternative trading platform after Musk says he will expand share donations

Musk’s pledge to give U.S. children additional SpaceX shares has helped attract attention and buying interest on an alternative trading platform. The plan adds to a previously announced donation commitment. Neutral Sentiment: The donation could have a mixed effect for existing shareholders: SpaceX’s contribution is expected to involve newly issued shares, which could dilute ownership, while Musk’s personal contribution would come from his holdings. The scale and timing depend on the accounts’ eligibility and implementation. Elon Musk’s SpaceX stock giveaway hides a surprise for shareholders

SpaceX Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of SPCX stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. SpaceX has a fifty-two week low of $104.83 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion and a PE ratio of 508.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $146.14.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. SpaceX had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpaceX will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpaceX Profile

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX, is a privately held aerospace company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The company develops and operates launch vehicles and spacecraft designed to reduce the cost of access to space and support commercial, government and scientific missions. SpaceX’s principal products and services include the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starlink satellite communications network. Falcon rockets are used to launch satellites, cargo and crew, while Dragon spacecraft support transportation to and from low Earth orbit.

Further Reading

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