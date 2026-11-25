SC US Ttgp LTD. reduced its stake in shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,013,505 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,505,640 shares during the quarter. SpaceX comprises 66.7% of SC US Ttgp LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned 0.83% of SpaceX worth $17,049,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in SpaceX during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpaceX by 687.8% in the third quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Lionhunter Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpaceX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,946,000.

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SpaceX Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SPCX opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion and a P/E ratio of 483.88. SpaceX has a 12 month low of $104.83 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $147.06.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter. SpaceX had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SpaceX will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPCX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded shares of SpaceX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of SpaceX in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SpaceX from $214.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of SpaceX in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpaceX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.64.

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Key Stories Impacting SpaceX

Here are a few of the latest stories about SPCX:

Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing reports that Elon Musk believes SpaceX is behind in AI. While the company’s computing business is expanding, questions about its competitive position and the risks of large infrastructure spending may be tempering enthusiasm. Musk reportedly says SpaceX is falling behind in AI

Investors are also weighing reports that Elon Musk believes SpaceX is behind in AI. While the company’s computing business is expanding, questions about its competitive position and the risks of large infrastructure spending may be tempering enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: The potential Tesla transaction adds uncertainty: some reports suggest investors fear SpaceX could pay a premium or redirect resources, while nearly 798 million additional shares may become eligible for trading on Dec. 8, creating a possible supply overhang. SpaceX stock and Tesla merger talks

The potential Tesla transaction adds uncertainty: some reports suggest investors fear SpaceX could pay a premium or redirect resources, while nearly 798 million additional shares may become eligible for trading on Dec. 8, creating a possible supply overhang. Negative Sentiment: Virginia and Oregon have sued SpaceX over alleged harmful Grok-generated sexualized images, raising legal and reputational risks. States sue SpaceX over Grok deepfakes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpaceX news, COO Gwynne Shotwell sold 342,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $52,547,046.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,472,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $379,630,414.95. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

About SpaceX

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX, is a privately held aerospace company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The company develops and operates launch vehicles and spacecraft designed to reduce the cost of access to space and support commercial, government and scientific missions. SpaceX’s principal products and services include the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starlink satellite communications network. Falcon rockets are used to launch satellites, cargo and crew, while Dragon spacecraft support transportation to and from low Earth orbit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Free Report).

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