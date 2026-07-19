Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,017 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an Overweight rating and a $725 price target , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. AMD analyst and earnings estimates

Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an rating and a , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 event next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. AMD Advancing AI event article

Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up 37.8% year over year to about $10.3 billion . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. AMD quarterly revenue background

AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up year over year to about . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also hurt by a report that Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made 100 open-market sales and no purchases , which can make some investors cautious. AMD insider sale article

Sentiment was also hurt by a report that , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made , which can make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage described AMD as part of a semiconductor rout, with traders taking profits after a strong run in AI stocks. That rotation is the main reason AMD shares are weaker today, even though the company’s long-term AI narrative remains intact. Chipmaker rout article

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $495.76 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $503.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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