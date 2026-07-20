Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.05 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,683 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $117.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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