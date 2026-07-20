Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $202,114,000 after purchasing an additional 140,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $278,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $676.69 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $541.00 and a one year high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $640.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. HSBC dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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