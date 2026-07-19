Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,027.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $953.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $692.02 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $912.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $933.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

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